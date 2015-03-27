TORONTO, March 27 Bombardier Inc will
not deliver its first CSeries jet until 2016, missing a
longstanding target, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing the
company's new chief executive.
Chief Executive Alain Bellemare said last month that while
Bombardier was committed to having the plane certified by the
end of 2015, its entry into service could be in 2016 depending
on decisions made by customers.
Bombardier had long said it was targeting entry into service
in the second half of 2015. But in a February filing it shifted
its language slightly, saying it expected certification in the
second half of 2015, and entry into service "shortly
thereafter."
(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)