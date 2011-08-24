VANCOUVER Aug 24 Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) is in advanced discussions with half a dozen potential customers on its all-new C-Series jet, a company executive said on Wednesday.

Chet Fuller, senior vice-president of sales and marketing in Bombardier's commercial aircraft unit, did not name the possible interested parties.

He said he believed Delta Air Lines (DAL.N), a much sought-after customer, would prove to be disciplined about making purchases in a weakening U.S. economy.

"This is a very turbulent time and if you went back even a month there is a lot of uncertainty in the marketplace in U.S. If you were the largest carrier in the U.S. you would naturally want to be prudent and exercise good business judgment," he told Reuters in an interview.

"I personally believe that there has to be more clarity in where the U.S. economy is going," he said.

Asked if concerns that the global economy is weakening will hurt orders for the C-Series, Fuller said:

"No, I don't think so. If we were just selling to North America I would say certainly. But we are not selling only to North America."

He mentioned Brazil, Indonesia, Russia, China and Turkey as countries whose economies were still "hot".

(Reporting by Nicole Mordant; Editing by Frank McGurty)