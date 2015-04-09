PARIS, April 9 Canadian planemaker Bombardier
expects its long-delayed CSeries passenger jet to
receive certification in 2015, enabling the aircraft to start
operating soon afterwards, a company executive said on Thursday.
"The CSeries will be certified this year and enter service
shortly thereafter," Ross Mitchell, vice-president business
acquisition at Bombardier Commercial Aircraft, said at an
aerospace conference hosted by the Economist magazine in Paris.
The aircraft has completed 1,300 hours of flight testing
including most performance tests, with the focus now turning
towards avionics, Mitchell said.
It has just completed an icing test, he added.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)