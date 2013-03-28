UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
WASHINGTON, March 28 A top Bombardier Inc leader on Thursday acknowledged that the company is behind schedule in developing its new C-Series jet but said he hopes to maintain plans to achieve first flight by the end of June.
"We are a little bit late, but not very late in relative terms. We hope to maintain that," Guy Hachey, president and chief operating officer of the Canadian plane maker, said at a conference in Washington.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.