BRIEF-U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers
Oct 1 Bombardier Inc, the world's largest train maker, said it won two contracts totaling about 121 million euros ($155.67 million) for rail networks in Germany and Malaysia.
Bombardier won a five-year, 281 million Malaysian ringgit ($91.94 million) contract to supply its Cityflo 650 driverless train control system for a network in the Greater Kuala Lumpur area, the Canadian company said.
Separately, it said it will also supply five double-deck trains to Deutsche Bahn AG, the German national railway company, for about 50 million euros.
Deutsche Bahn AG has already ordered 135 of the variable double-deck coaches for long-distance services as part of a December 2008 contract.
The delivery of the trains, called Twindexx Vario, is scheduled to start in the second half of 2014.
Shares of the Montreal-based company, were trading up 2 percent at C$3.79 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday.
Feb 17 Citigroup Inc's board of directors cut Chief Executive Officer Michael Corbat's compensation by 6 percent last year after the bank missed financial targets and one-third of its voting shareholders disapproved of his prior pay package.
* John goetz, Paul Casey, Lowy Gunnewiek and Samrat Karnik has resigned from board of directors of company effective immediately