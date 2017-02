Aug 3 Bombardier Inc's train unit signed a contract for about $243 million with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to provide operations and maintenance services at the Newark International Airport for 10 years.

Bombardier said the contract will start on Aug.3.

Shares of the company closed at C$3.50 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)