Sept 4 Bombardier Inc said it has signed an order to sell six Q400 NextGen regional airliners to Polish carrier Eurolot SA for about $190 million.

Warsaw-based Eurolot already has 8 such aircraft, Bombardier said.

With the order, Bombardier has booked firm orders for 460 Q400 and Q400 NextGen turboprops, the Canadian plane and train maker said.

Bombardier Aerospace is the world's third largest civil aircraft manufacturer.