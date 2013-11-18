Nov 18 Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier
Inc said Dubai-based lessor Palma Holding Ltd would
buy up to eight dual-class Q400 NextGen airplanes, in a contract
valued at about $282 million.
The deal includes an option to buy four aircraft, Bombardier
said on Monday.
Bombardier also said Ivory Coast's national airline, Air
Cote d'Ivoire, has agreed to buy two Q400 NextGen aircraft. The
deal, which also has an option to buy two more Q400 NextGen
planes, could be valued at $141 million.
As of Sept. 30, Bombardier had firm orders for 476 Q400 and
Q400 NextGen aircraft, the Montreal-based company said.
Palma intends to lease four aircraft to Ethiopian Airlines,
which operates a fleet that includes 13 Q400 NextGen airliners.