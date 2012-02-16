BRIEF-Nordson corp announces agreement to acquire an unit of Vention Medical
Feb 15 Canada's Bombardier Aerospace, a unit of Bombardier Inc, said Ethiopian Airlines was the buyer of five Q400 NextGen aircraft in a $160 million deal that was announced on Monday.
Bombardier had earlier said the buyer had requested to remain unidentified.
The company said two of the five aircraft will be operated by Ethiopian Airlines and three by its affiliate, ASKY Airlines of Togo.
The order will increase the number of Q400 NextGen airliners purchased by Ethiopian Airlines to 13, Bombardier said. (Reporting by Sakthi Prasad; Editing by Kim Coghill)
LONDON, Feb 20 Kraft Heinz's dropped bid to buy Unilever is the third-largest M&A deal to collapse, according to Thomson Reuters data, adding to a recent run of failures that highlights the appetite for the pursuit of audacious mega-mergers.
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 20 Vale SA plans to become a company with no defined controlling shareholder as soon as possible, in a landmark step aimed at enhancing transparency and equal rights for all shareholders in the world's largest iron ore producer.