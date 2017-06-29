(Corrects spelling in dateline and reference in paragraph 4 to
Hennigsdorf)
HENNIGSDORF, Germany, June 29 Canada's
Bombardier will cut up to 2,200 jobs in Germany, or
around a quarter of its workforce in the country, by 2020 as
part of a sweeping savings plan, Bombardier Transportation's
supervisory board Chairman Wolfgang Toelsner said.
There are no plans for plant closures, he told journalists
at a news conference on Thursday.
Bombardier said in October it would slash 7,500 jobs
worldwide, mostly in its train-making division, in a second
round of layoffs announced last year, following extended delays
and budget overruns in its aerospace business.
A source had told Reuters last week that around 2,200 of
those jobs would be at the train-making business in Germany,
mostly at the company's plants in Hennigsdorf near Berlin and
Goerlitz on the German border with Poland.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing
by Tom Sims and David Evans)