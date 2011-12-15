BRIEF-GM says anticipates impacts of Brexit to continue through 2017
* General Motors - Despite improvements co experienced through most of 2016 unable to overcome impacts of Brexit
Dec 15 Bombardier Inc's train unit has won orders worth $248 million to provide light rail vehicles and classic trams to the Frankfurt transport authority.
The 78 new light rail vehicles will be delivered between 2014 and 2017, and the 10 new trams are expected to reach Frankfurt/Main by December 2012, the company said in a statement.
With this order, Berlin-based Bombardier Transportation has supplied the Frankfurt transport authority with 299 vehicles so far.
In November the unit received a contract worth $214.4 million (11.2 billion Indian rupees) to make railway equipment for India's Mumbai Railway Vikas Corp.
Shares of Bombardier, the world's largest trainmaker and third biggest planemaker, closed at C$3.50 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* CEO - saw Q3 average unit retails hurt by highly promotional environment and continued fashion trends towards cross body and small leather goods
SAO PAULO, Feb 7 Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras SA, Brazil's No. 3 airline, filed on Tuesday for clearance with Brazilian regulators to launch a global initial public offering (IPO).