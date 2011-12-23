* Deutsche Bahn order for 90 electric rail carriages
* Follows $248 mln orders earlier in month
(Adds detail)
Dec 23 Bombardier Inc's
transportation unit received a $648 million order to supply 90
new electric rail carriages to Deutsche Bahn for
service in the Frankfurt area.
Earlier this month, the unit won orders worth $248 million to
provide light rail vehicles and classic trams to the Frankfurt
transport authority.
Shares of Bombardier, the world's largest trainmaker and
third biggest planemaker, closed at $3.72 on Thursday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Hans-Juergen
Peters)