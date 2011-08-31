(In U.S. dollars unless noted)
Aug 31 Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) reported a 53
percent jump in second-quarter profit on strength in both its
aerospace and train-making segments.
Bombardier, the world's third biggest commercial planemaker,
reported net profit of $211 million, 12 cents a share, for the
three months to the end of July.
That compared with a net profit of $138 million, or 7 cents
a share, a year ago.
Revenue for the company, which is also the world's No. 1
train maker, rose to $4.74 billion from $4.05 billion in the
year-ago period.
