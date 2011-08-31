(In U.S. dollars unless noted)

Aug 31 Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) reported a 53 percent jump in second-quarter profit on strength in both its aerospace and train-making segments.

Bombardier, the world's third biggest commercial planemaker, reported net profit of $211 million, 12 cents a share, for the three months to the end of July.

That compared with a net profit of $138 million, or 7 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue for the company, which is also the world's No. 1 train maker, rose to $4.74 billion from $4.05 billion in the year-ago period. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore and Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Viraj Nair)