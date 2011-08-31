* Shares off lows but still down nearly 6 pct
* May announce regional jet production cuts in fall
* May be tough to meet 2011 commercial jet delivery f'cast
* Cash flow usage $1.05 bln vs $562 mln a year ago
* Q2 EPS $0.12 vs $0.07 year ago; ahead of expectations
(Recasts with comments from conference call, more analyst
comment. Amounts in U.S. dollars unless noted)
By Nicole Mordant and Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay
VANCOUVER/BANGALORE , Aug 31 Bombardier Inc
(BBDb.TO) sketched a gloomy outlook for its regional jet
business on Wednesday as a weaker global economy sapped demand,
causing its shares to sink despite strong profit numbers.
The world's No. 3 commercial planemaker burned through cash
at a much higher rate than the market had expected in the
second quarter as aircraft orders, and the accompanying
customer deposits that top up Bombardier's cash flow, dried
up.
Bombardier said it may have to curb production of its CRJ
fleet of regional commercial aircraft if orders do not pick up.
It could make an announcement on output cuts in the fall. This
follows a small cut to its Q400 turboprop output last quarter.
"It is at the point now that the backlogs are extremely,
extremely thin, where you start questioning the forward
outlook," said PI Financial analyst Chris Murray.
"I was actually somewhat surprised that they maintained
their production line rate."
By mid-afternoon, Bombardier's shares were off their lows
but still down 29 Canadian cents, or 5.7 percent, on the
Toronto Stock Exchange. Analysts said the slide may be
exaggerated as the stock jumped 5 percent on Tuesday ahead of
the results.
The stock initially opened more than 2 percent higher,
lifted by a higher-than-expected second-quarter net profit of
$211 million, or 12 cents a share.
But the rally fizzled as the market digested the fact that
Montreal-based Bombardier drew $1.07 billion from free cash
flow in the quarter, nearly double the rate of a year earlier.
The company also said it expects economic uncertainty in
the United States and Europe -- traditionally its biggest and
strongest markets -- to keep a lid on customer deposits on
commercial aircraft for the rest of the fiscal year.
"We had anticipated that the regional market would pick up
faster. It has not happened. There is still a lot of
uncertainty in the marketplace," Guy Hachey, president and
chief operating officer of Bombardier's aerospace unit said.
He was concerned that Bombardier would "most likely" have
to make production cuts on its CRJ regional jets in the fall,
Hachey said on a conference call with analysts and reporters.
It may also be tough to meet its forecast of delivering 90
commercial aircraft this year although the company was working
hard to drum up business in emerging markets -- regions it had
not targeted strongly before.
However, its business jet unit was performing well and was
on track to deliver or beat the 150 deliveries it has forecast
for 2011, Hachey said.
C-SERIES ON TRACK
Hachey said Bombardier expects a steady flow of orders in
the months to come for its new C-Series jet, the company's
biggest aircraft yet. It will compete head-on with the smaller
suite of aircraft manufactured by industry leaders Boeing Co
(BA.N) and Airbus EAD.PA.
He said interest in the 110- to 135-seater has not abated
even though Boeing announced plans to outfit its smaller,
competing aircraft with a new engine.
The $3 billion C-Series jet program suffered a blow last
week with the surprise announcement that Gary Scott, the head
of the planemaker's commercial plane division, would retire in
October for personal reasons. [IDnN1E77N0BY]
The C-Series has 133 firm orders on its books but orders
have been sporadic, raising concerns about customer appetite.
RESULTS BETTER THAN EXPECTED
Lower-than-normal taxes and strong train division sales
lifted Bombardier's second-quarter profit, which came in two
cents above analysts' average forecasts for 10 cents a share.
Revenue rose 17 percent to $4.74 billion, ahead of
analysts' forecasts of $4.49 billion.
Bombardier's transportation division, which is the world's
biggest train maker, reported a 29 percent jump in revenue to
$2.7 billion, allaying fears about the company's high exposure
to troubled European markets.
Revenue at the aerospace division, which manufactures
business, commercial and amphibious aircraft, increased 11
percent to $2.1 billion.
Overall, Bombardier's plane and train order backlog rose to
$56.9 billion at the end of July from the $55.1 billion on
April 30.
