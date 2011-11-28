* Contract to make railway parts for Mumbai Railway Vikas Corp

* Deliveries of equipment to begin in last quarter of 2012

* Parts to be produced at co's plant in Maneja, India (Adds details, background)

Nov 28 Bombardier Inc's train unit received a contract to make railway equipment for India's Mumbai Railway Vikas Corp(MRVC).

The project, funded equally by the World Bank and the Government of India, is valued at about 11.2 billion Indian rupees ($214.42 million).

Under the contract, Bombardier Transportation will design, manufacture and test propulsion and control equipment for trains and other equipment including fans, compressors, passenger information systems and high voltage instruments.

Bombardier, one of the world's largest maker of railway equipment, said deliveries will start in the last quarter of 2012 and will be completed in the third quarter of 2014.

The order relates to a total of 72 commuter trains of 12 cars each, the company said.

The railway parts will be produced at the company's plant in Maneja, India, supported by its sites in Germany.

In September, Berlin-based Bombardier Transportation had received an order for 76 metro cars worth about $120 million from India's Delhi Metro Rail Corp, adding to its 114-vehicle contract announced last year.

Shares of Bombardier, which is also the world's No. 3 aircraft maker, have lost 55 percent of their value in the past nine months. They closed at C$3.77 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. ($1 = 52.2350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Esha Dey)