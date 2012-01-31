(Follows alerts)

Jan 31 Bombardier Inc said its train unit received a contract worth about 222 million Swiss francs ($241.76 million) for supplying trams to the transport authority of Basel, Switzerland.

Under the contract, Bombardier --one of the world's largest maker of railway equipment-- will provide 60 trams to the Basel Transport Authority.

The first new trams will go into operation in 2013 and from 2014 two trams will be delivered to Basel every month.

In December, Bombardier received a 189-million-pound contract to supply 130 carriages to UK rail operator Southern.

($1 = 0.9183 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)