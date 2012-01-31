BRIEF-Bank of America Corp says credit card charge-off rate was 2.51 percent in January
* Credit card charge-off rate was 2.51 percent in January versus. 2.54 percent in December
Jan 31 Bombardier Inc said its train unit received a contract worth about 222 million Swiss francs ($241.76 million) for supplying trams to the transport authority of Basel, Switzerland.
Under the contract, Bombardier --one of the world's largest maker of railway equipment-- will provide 60 trams to the Basel Transport Authority.
The first new trams will go into operation in 2013 and from 2014 two trams will be delivered to Basel every month.
In December, Bombardier received a 189-million-pound contract to supply 130 carriages to UK rail operator Southern.
($1 = 0.9183 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* $95 million convertible preference shares investment strengthens mdc partners' balance sheet
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 15 Latin American currencies mostly weakened on Wednesday after U.S. consumer prices rose by the most in nearly four years, fueling bets on higher U.S. interest rates. The Labor Department said its Consumer Price Index jumped 0.6 percent last month, surpassing analyst expectations of a 0.3 percent increase. The figures came a day after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signaled rates could rise as soon as next month, despite uncer