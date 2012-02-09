* Private regional airline's order was placed last year
* Conditional order for 6 CRJ900 aircraft, options on 5 more
Feb 9 Bombardier Inc said
private regional airline China Express Airlines is the
undisclosed customer who last year tentatively agreed to buy six
of the Canadian company's CRJ900 NextGen commercial aircraft.
The transaction, the first CRJ900 purchase in China, could
be worth $264 million, the Montreal-based company had said in
October. If options on five more planes are converted to firm
orders, the deal value would be $491 million.
Separately, Bombardier Aerospace said on Thursday it signed
a memorandum of understanding with China's AVIC International
Leasing Co to finance commercial aircraft sales globally.
The world's third biggest civil aircraft maker last year
teamed up with Commercial Aircraft Corp of China to develop
aircraft to take on Airbus and Boeing.
(Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)