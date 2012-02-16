Feb 16 Canada's Bombardier Aerospace, a unit of Bombardier Inc, said it has signed a firm purchase agreement for two Q400 NextGen aircraft with Horizon Air.

Based on the list price for the Q400 NextGen airliner, the transaction is valued at about $60 million.

Seattle-based Horizon Air is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Alaska Air Group.

Including today's transaction, Bombardier has booked firm orders for 420 Q400 and Q400 NextGen aircraft, with 389 delivered as of Dec. 31, Bombardier said in a statement.

Late yesterday, Bombardier disclosed Ethiopian Airlines bought five Q400 NextGen aircraft in a $160 million deal that was announced on Monday. Bombardier had earlier said the buyer had requested to remain unidentified.

Shares of Montreal-based Bombardier closed at C$4.65 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.