Feb 16 Canada's Bombardier Aerospace, a
unit of Bombardier Inc, said it has signed a firm
purchase agreement for two Q400 NextGen aircraft with Horizon
Air.
Based on the list price for the Q400 NextGen airliner, the
transaction is valued at about $60 million.
Seattle-based Horizon Air is a wholly owned subsidiary of
the Alaska Air Group.
Including today's transaction, Bombardier has booked firm
orders for 420 Q400 and Q400 NextGen aircraft, with 389
delivered as of Dec. 31, Bombardier said in a statement.
Late yesterday, Bombardier disclosed Ethiopian Airlines
bought five Q400 NextGen aircraft in a $160 million deal that
was announced on Monday. Bombardier had earlier said the buyer
had requested to remain unidentified.
Shares of Montreal-based Bombardier closed at C$4.65 on
Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)