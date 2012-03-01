BRIEF-TDS increases quarterly dividend rate by 5 pct
* TDS announces first quarter 2017 dividend 43rd consecutive year of dividend increases; increases dividend rate 5 pct
(In US dollars unless noted)
March 1 Bombardier Inc, the world's third biggest commercial plane maker, reported a lower quarterly profit on reduced revenue from its commercial aircraft business.
The results reflect a change in the aerospace unit's year end, to Dec. 31 from Jan. 31, which reduced the reporting period to two months. The transportation division already had a Dec. 31 year end.
Fourth-quarter net profit was $214 million, or 12 cents a share, compared with $295 million, or 16 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue fell to $4.3 billion from $5.6 billion a year ago. (Reporting by Susan Taylor In Toronto and Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore)
