(Figures in U.S. dollars unless noted)
May 10 Bombardier Inc reported a 14
percent fall in first-quarter profit on lower revenue from its
plane and train divisions.
Net profit for the world's third-biggest commercial
planemaker fell to $190 million, or 10 cents per share, from
$220 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue for the company, which is also the world's No. 1
train maker, declined to $3.50 billion from $4.66 billion a year
earlier.
(Reporting by Susan Taylor in Toronto and Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay
in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
