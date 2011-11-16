* Will invest $200 mln over eight years
* Morocco is lower cost center than Canada
* No job cuts planned in other regions
* Plant scheduled to start production in 2013
(In U.S. dollars unless noted)
Nov 16 Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) said on
Wednesday its aerospace division plans to invest about $200
million over eight years to set up a new manufacturing facility
in Morocco, a move by the Canadian planemaker to cut production
costs.
Bombardier said it had signed a memorandum of understanding
with the government of the North African country, which is
trying to develop an aerospace industry and has already
attracted France's EADS EAD.PA and Safran (SAF.PA).
Much of Bombardier's commercial and business jet production
takes place in Canada, where high labor costs and a strong
Canadian dollar have raised production costs. The company also
has manufacturing plants in the United States, Northern Ireland
and Mexico.
Setting up a facility in Morocco is "consistent with their
strategy to improve their cost structure overall," BMO Capital
Markets analyst Fadi Chamoun said.
The Moroccan plant, which is scheduled to start production
in 2013, will work on simple plane parts such as floor sections
and panels, and is not part of a specific plane program,
Bombardier spokeswoman Haley Dunne said.
The new facility, which is expected to employ 850 workers
by the end of 2020, will not result in reductions of staff
elsewhere, she said.
Bombardier has recently started beefing up its presence in
emerging markets such as India and China, having earmarked
these as big growth areas for its planes, especially as Europe
and the United States hit economic turbulence.
Wednesday's announcement coincides with the Dubai Airshow
this week where Bombardier unveiled the flight deck of its new
C-Series plane and received a tentative order for 10 of the
single-aisle jets. [ID:nL5E7MF2US]
Bombardier's shares were 4 Canadian cents higher at C$4.35
on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday afternoon.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant; editing by Rob Wilson)