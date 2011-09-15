* Sales target is for 300 C-Series by late-2013
* Customers worry about fleet commonality, economy
* Bombardier stock up 3.8 pct
Sept 15 An uncertain global economy and a deep
sense of caution among aircraft buyers may result in Bombardier
Inc (BBDb.TO) missing sales targets for its new C-Series
regional jet, an analyst said on Thursday.
Bombardier, the world's third biggest commercial airplane
maker, may not meet its target of selling 300 of the
narrow-body, 110- to 135-seat aircraft by the time they enter
service late in 2013, RBC Capital Markets analyst Walter
Spracklin said.
"While we were encouraged by the interest the airlines
demonstrated in the C-Series, there was certainly a lack
of urgency to place significant new orders," Spracklin said in
a note to clients.
"Combine this with the emerging macro headwinds, we believe
airlines are more inclined to delay their renewal programs," he
said after conducting a survey of 26 potential C-Series
customers.
The 26 possible customers represent an estimated 35 percent
of the 100- to 149-seater aircraft market in operation globally
today, Spracklin said.
The C-Series is at the center of Montreal-based
Bombardier's ambitious plan to build its biggest regional
commercial aircraft yet, at a time when the market for smaller
planes is shrinking. The fuel-efficient C-Series will compete
with the smaller aircraft from industry giants Boeing Co (BA.N)
and Airbus EAD.PA.
Despite promises that the C-Series' operating costs will be
15 percent lower than those of similar aircraft, potential
buyers are edgy about a new, untested plane that is different
from their existing fleets, Spracklin said.
"Overwhelmingly, the costs and complexity associated with
introducing a new aircraft type into their fleet was the number
one hurdle facing their decision to purchase C-Series," he
said.
Orders for the C-Series, which now total 133, are likely to
remain small, around the 10-aircraft level that has
characterized existing orders, Spracklin said.
Bombardier's stock is down 20 percent this year partly on
concerns about C-Series sales.
Spracklin expects the stock price to remain range bound
unless the macroeconomic environment improves, Bombardier is
able to boost sales of its other regional jets or there is some
positive demand or development news on the C-Series program.
Bombardier's stock was up 16 Canadian cents, or 3.8
percent, on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday, recovering
from a slump on Wednesday following news that Delta Air Lines
(DAL.N) was no longer in the market to buy more planes.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; editing by Rob
Wilson)