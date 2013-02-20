BRIEF-TMX Group reports consolidated trading statistics for February
* Says MX reported Options on Three-Month Canadian Bankers' Acceptance Futures (OBX) of 315,410 contracts on February 17, 2017
TORONTO Feb 20 Bombardier Inc said on Wednesday that Russia's Ilyushin Finance Co has signed a $2.56 billion agreement to buy 32 of the Canadian aircraft manufacturer's CS300 jetliners.
Ilyushin also has an option for ten more of the 130-seat jets, which would raise the total value of the deal to $3.42 billion, Bombardier said.
Bombardier, the world's No. 3 plane maker and largest passenger train maker, will report its fourth-quarter results on Thursday. Ilyushin is a Moscow-based aircraft leasing company.
* Says MX reported Options on Three-Month Canadian Bankers' Acceptance Futures (OBX) of 315,410 contracts on February 17, 2017
* Indexes down: Dow 0.34 pct, S&P 0.49 pct, Nasdaq 0.50 pct (Updates to open)
* Harrison pay package up for vote at CSX annual mtg - CNBC, citing sources