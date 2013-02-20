TORONTO Feb 20 Bombardier Inc said on Wednesday that Russia's Ilyushin Finance Co has signed a $2.56 billion agreement to buy 32 of the Canadian aircraft manufacturer's CS300 jetliners.

Ilyushin also has an option for ten more of the 130-seat jets, which would raise the total value of the deal to $3.42 billion, Bombardier said.

Bombardier, the world's No. 3 plane maker and largest passenger train maker, will report its fourth-quarter results on Thursday. Ilyushin is a Moscow-based aircraft leasing company.