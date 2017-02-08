MUMBAI Feb 8 Canadian plane maker Bombardier
Inc plans to double its fleet size in India to more
than 40 aircraft over the next few years, an executive told
Reuters on Wednesday on the sidelines of an aviation conference
in Mumbai.
"Bombardier expects the introduction of short haul flights
and efforts to improve the business environment to lead to
higher growth than originally planned," Francois Cognard,
vice-president sales, Southeast Asia and Australasia at
Bombardier Commercial Aircraft, said.
Apart from building more infrastructure, training, and
maintenance facilities, the government has tweaked rules for
repossession of aircraft, which is making plane lessors more
comfortable and could bring in more investors to India, Cognard
said.
SpiceJet, which has about 20 Q400 78-seater
aircraft, is Bombardier's biggest client in the country, and is
assisting the airline in reducing costs.
"One of the ways it could help is by reconfiguring the
aircraft to increase the number of seats to about 86," Cognard
said, adding that this would make the airline more competitive.
Bombardier has reconfigured planes for other airlines.
"The company has also started supplying planes to India's
newest airline Zoom Air," Cognard said.
Cognard is hopeful of introducing the CSeries aircraft,
which has higher fuel efficiency and can be designed to seat 100
or 136 passengers, making it suitable for domestic and regional
flights in India.
Bombardier's CSeries competes with some Embraer jets and the
smallest products of Boeing and Airbus Group.
Still, Cognard is mindful of the challenges. "India is a
very competitive and price sensitive market where yields are
still low," he said. "It needs to expand airport infrastructure
quickly."
(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Euan Rocha)