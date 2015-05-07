UPDATE 1-Carlyle extends private equity oil rush with $587 mln Shell deal
* Deal expected to complete summer 2017 (Recasts, adds detail, background, analyst)
May 7 Canada's Bombardier Inc said on Thursday it was preparing for an initial public offering of a minority stake in its transportation unit, Bombardier Transportation.
The IPO is expected to take place in the fourth quarter, subject to market conditions, Bombardier said. The primary listing is likely to be in Germany. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton)
* Deal expected to complete summer 2017 (Recasts, adds detail, background, analyst)
* Western Energy Services Corp. Announces increased support for combination with Savanna Energy Services Corp.