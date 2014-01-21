TORONTO Jan 21 Bombardier Inc , the Canadian plane and train maker, said on Tuesday it plans to lay off 1,700 employees from its aerospace division, primarily in the Montreal area.

The company, which again delayed the launch of its $3.9 billion CSeries jetliner last week, said it was reducing staff as part of a cost-cutting push that began in 2012. Bombardier said 300 jobs had already been cut in December.