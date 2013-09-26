Sept 26 The head of Indonesia's Lion Air, one of
the world's fastest-growing low-cost airlines, expressed
interest on Thursday in buying a larger version of Bombardier's
CSeries jet.
The 130-seater will be a bigger-capacity version of the
CS100, which staged a maiden flight earlier this month as Canada
aims to break into a market dominated by Airbus and Boeing.
"I am nterested in buying the CS300. We will know how many
after we learn about t more deeply," co-founder and chief
executive Rusdi Kirana said by email.
"I thnk it wll sut our operaton," he added.
The privately owned Indonesian carrier has already placed
record orders for Boeing and Airbus jets to
serve the archipelago nation's rapid air traffic growth.