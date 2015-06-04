(Adds analyst comment, context, market reaction.)
June 4 Bombardier Inc has hired a TD
Securities investment banker to oversee the initial
public offering of a minority stake in its rail unit, Bombardier
Transportation, and any other sales or acquisitions, the company
said on Thursday.
Louis Véronneau will take the title of vice president,
mergers and acquisitions. He will start immediately and report
to Chief Executive Alain Bellemare, the Canadian plane and train
manufacturer said.
"This hire particularly does not suggest anything new,"
Macquarie Securities analyst Konark Gupta said. "I think they
have always considered all their options. They have only
publicly disclosed the BT IPO, but I'm sure they are looking at
the entire portfolio."
In February, Bombardier announced that Steven Ridolfi, its
senior vice president for strategy and mergers and acquisitions,
would retire after 32 years with the company.
The company said Véronneau will oversee partnerships, joint
ventures, mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, as well as the
IPO, which it announced last month.
The offering will raise funds to shore up Bombardier's
balance sheet as it brings its new CSeries jet into service. It
is aiming to certify the plane this year, after years of delays
and cost overruns.
Bombardier shares were down 2.3 percent at C$2.54 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
