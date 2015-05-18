May 18 Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier
on Monday said its business aircraft president, Eric Martel,
would leave the company and be succeeded by David Coleal, the
latest in a series of management changes.
Coleal is currently executive vice president and general
manager - Boeing, Business & Regional Jet Programs of Spirit
AeroSystems Holdings Inc and will resign effective June 11,
according to a Securities Exchange Commission filing. He had
also served as vice president and general manager of Bombardier
Learjet.
Martel has been with the company for 13 years and is leaving
the company to "pursue other career opportunities," the company
said in a statement.
Montreal-based Bombardier underwent a major shakeup in
February, with Alain Bellemare replacing Pierre Beaudoin as
chief executive, and the company suspending dividends and laying
out plans to raise $2 billion.
The company said in April its commercial aircraft president
Mike Arcamone would leave the company and Chief Financial
Officer Pierre Alary would retire.
Bombardier also said it has hired procurement expert
Jean-Paul Pellissier as a special adviser to review the
company's supply chain.
