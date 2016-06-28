June 28 Canada's largest airline Air Canada said it finalized an order to buy 45 Bombardier Inc CSeries jets.

The order for 45 CS300 narrow body aircraft is valued at about $3.8 billion at list price and includes an option to buy 30 more jets, which will increase the value to $6.3 billion, the companies said on Tuesday.

Montreal-based Bombardier, which expects deliveries to begin in late 2019 and extend to 2022, first announced the order in February. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)