BRIEF-Intercontinental Hotels notifies guests of payment card incident at 12 properties in the Americas
* IHG notifies guests of payment card incident at 12 properties in the Americas
TORONTO, June 30 Bombardier Inc said on Saturday its aerospace arm had received firm orders worth about $507 million for eight global business aircraft.
The Montreal-based manufacturer said the orders from an undisclosed customer consist of three Global 6000 and five Global 8000 jets. The value of the deal is based on the 2012 list price for typically equipped aircraft, it added.
"Sales momentum for the Global product line is strong and we are experiencing tremendous success with the new Global 7000 and Global 8000 jets," Steve Ridolfi, president of Bombardier's business aircraft division, said in a statement. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
* IHG notifies guests of payment card incident at 12 properties in the Americas
* PULMATRIX ANNOUNCES OVER $3.0 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING
* MYOS RENS TECHNOLOGY INC. ANNOUNCES $2,125,000 REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING