April 1 Canadian planemaker Bombardier Inc , which is seeking government aid to help finance its CSeries passenger jet program, said it received a firm order for 20 Challenger 350 aircraft.

The company said on Friday the order was valued at about $534 million based on the list price, but did not disclose the name of the buyer, citing competitive reasons. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)