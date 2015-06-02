(Adds comment from Bombardier on company position)
MOSCOW, June 2 Russian leasing company Ilyushin
Finance (IFC) hopes to come to an agreement with Bombardier
Aerospace on revising the terms of its CSeries
aircraft order at the June 15-21 Paris Airshow, an IFC spokesman
said on Tuesday.
IFC signed a deal in 2013 to acquire 32 CS300 aircraft with
an option for an additional 10. At the time, a firm order for 32
aircraft was valued at around $2.56 billion, and the deal was
estimated at $3.42 billion should IFC buy 10 more.
"We are working on reformatting the contract with
Bombardier's management. We will possibly finalize our
agreements at the Le Bourget (air show)" in Paris, the spokesman
said.
He declined to elaborate on whether reformatting the
contract meant a reduction or increase of the order.
Bombardier is in talks with IFC on several matters and is
looking forward to meeting up with company officials in Paris, a
Bombardier spokeswoman said.
"Bombardier's position has not changed. IFC is a solid,
valued customer of the CSeries. We do have a firm agreement in
place," she said.
In April, IFC told Reuters it was considering the
possibility of revising the order. It cited delays in aircraft
delivery and the suspension of export financing of Russian
companies by Canadian agency Export Development Canada following
Western sanctions over Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis.
