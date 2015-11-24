* Expects liquidity position to be strong in 2016
* EBIT will be hurt in 2016
* Sees $25 bln rev by 2020
(Adds quotes from Bombardier executives, asset manager)
By Allison Lampert and Allison Martell
MONTREAL/NEW YORK Nov 24 Canada's Bombardier Inc
warned on Tuesday a previously announced business jet
production cut will drive down revenue in 2016, but said its
long-delayed CSeries program will help sales at the plane and
train maker top $25 billion by 2020.
The Montreal-based company, which posted revenue of $20.1
billion last year, said it will have improved liquidity next
year because of cash from Quebec's public pension fund and the
provincial government, even as its 2016 earnings before interest
and tax (EBIT) take a hit from CSeries ramp-up costs.
But Bombardier sees EBIT margins rising back into the 7 to 8
percent range by 2020 and said it plans to start reducing debt
starting in 2019 and 2020.
"This is a long-cycle business," chief executive Alain
Bellemare told analysts and shareholders at the company's
investor day in New York. "Today we might look a bit challenged,
but we're turning this around."
Bombardier stock, which has lost 70 percent of its value
this year as of Monday's close, dropped about 2 percent in
Toronto trading on Tuesday afternoon, as investors questioned
Bellemare's plan.
"How many quarters do investors have to wait?" said one
asset manager who listened to the presentation and spoke on
condition that his name not be published. "2016 doesn't sound
like a great year."
Certification for the narrow-body CSeries jets was "very
close", but no new orders were imminent, Reuters reported on
Tuesday, even as rival Airbus Group SE's A320neo
received certification from US and European regulators.
Bombardier said last week it had finished flight testing of
the aircraft, due to enter service with Lufthansa
subsidiary SWISS in the first half of 2016.
Bombardier has long struggled with the delayed CSeries
program, which is billions of dollars over budget and has
saddled the company with over $9 billion in debt. The planemaker
expects the program to turn a profit by around 2020.
Bombardier commercial aircraft president Fred Cromer said
the CSeries should win half of the 100 to 150 seat plane market,
which numbers 7,000 aircraft.
Quebec agreed to inject $1 billion into the CSeries program
last month, while Caisse said last week it would buy a 30
percent stake in Bombardier's rail business.
Bombardier's business jets, a key cash flow source, have
also been hit by weak demand from China, Latin America and
Russia. The company said in May it would cut production of
Global 5000 and 6000 jets.
(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru and Euan Rocha in
Toronto; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Sayantani Ghosh and Nick
Zieminski)