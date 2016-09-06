BERLIN, Sept 6 Lufthansa unit Swiss
International Air Lines expects to take delivery of fewer
CSeries single-aisle planes than initially planned this year due
to delivery delays with the Pratt & Whitney engines, it
said.
Swiss, the launch operator for the Bombardier
plane with one CS100 in service, had initially expected 9 of the
planes this year, but declined to say on Tuesday exactly how
many it now expected.
"The deliveries and entries into service of our further C
Series aircraft are being set back - by a few weeks - also
because of delivery delays with their engines," a spokesman for
Swiss told Reuters.
Bombardier earlier on Tuesday cut its CSeries delivery
forecast to 7 from 15 aircraft citing engine delivery delays by
its supplier Pratt & Whitney.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)