April 9 Canadian carrier Porter Aviation
Holdings Inc is set to announce an order for up to 30 C-Series
jets made by Bombardier Inc, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing two people familiar with the deal.
Montreal-based Bombardier said in December an airline based
in the Americas had signed a letter of intent to buy 12 C-Series
aircraft, with options for another 18 narrow-body commercial
planes, in a transaction worth up to $2.08
billion.
The deal, which is expected to be announced as early as
Wednesday, will finalize the letter of intent Porter signed with
Bombardier in December, the Journal reported on Tuesday. ()
Bombardier delayed the C-Series' inaugural flight by six
months in November due to problems with suppliers and had seen
sluggish demand for the 110-to 149-seater plane until this deal.
Bombardier spokesman Marc Duchesne declined to comment to
the Journal, while a Porter spokesman was not available.
Neither Bombardier nor Porter could be reached for comment
by Reuters.