BRIEF-Pembroke Management Ltd reports 5.48 % passive stake in DHX Media
* Pembroke Management Ltd reports 5.48 % passive stake in DHX Media Ltd as of Dec 31 ,2016 - SEC Filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2ka4TYG
June 26 Bombardier Inc's train unit said it will deliver 150 additional rail cars for about $266 million to the San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District (BART) under an option in a contract signed earlier this month.
The option is under a contract the company signed with the San Francisco BART to deliver 260 new rail cars for $631 million.
Bombardier said it now has firm orders for 410 cars under the BART contract, with a total value of about $897 million.
Shares of the company closed at C$3.81 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
BRUSSELS, Feb 3 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
MEXICO CITY, Feb 3 Lorenzo Servitje, one of the original founders of globally successful Mexican breadmaker Bimbo, has died at 98, the company said on Friday.