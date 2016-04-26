TORONTO, April 26 Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc said on Tuesday it will be moving forward its first-quarter results by a day to Thursday, in a surprise announcement that gave no reason for the change.

The embattled Quebec-based company, which is set to hold its annual shareholder meeting on Friday, said it plans to host a conference call to review its results at 0800 Eastern Time (1200 GMT) on Thursday. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by James Dalgleish)