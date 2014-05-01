CORRECTED-Keane Group posts bigger loss; sees higher Q1 gross revenue (March 14)
March 14 Oilfield services company Keane Group Inc reported a bigger loss for the fourth quarter, and the company forecast an increase in first-quarter gross revenue.
May 1 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a higher quarterly revenue as it sold more planes and trains.
Revenue rose to $4.35 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, from $4.34 billion a year earlier.
Net income fell to $115 million, or 6 cents per share, from $148 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho and Narottam Medhora; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
March 14 Oilfield services company Keane Group Inc reported a bigger loss for the fourth quarter, and the company forecast an increase in first-quarter gross revenue.
* Verizon and CBS Corporation announce multiyear content carriage agreement
* Says it is increasing its prime lending rate to 4.00 percent from 3.75 percent, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: