Feb 16 Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier
Inc reported a smaller quarterly loss compared to a
year earlier, when the company recorded impairment charges.
Net loss attributable to Bombardier shareholders narrowed to
$251 million, or 12 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended
Dec. 31, from $679 million, or 31 cents per share, a year
earlier.
The company took charges of $30 million in the quarter
compared to $673 million a year earlier.
Montreal-headquartered Bombardier, which is in the middle of
a 5-year turnaround plan to improve results, reported a 12.7
percent fall in revenue to $4.38 billion.
