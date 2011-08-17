ZHUKOVSKY, Russia Aug 17 Russia's Ilyushin Finance Corp (IFC) signed a letter of intent on Wednesday to acquire 10 CSeries aircraft from Canada's Bombardier (BBDb.TO).

The agreement also includes an option to acquire a further 10 CSeries planes.

IFC head Alexander Rubtsov said at the MAKS airshow outside Moscow that the list price for the 10 mid-sized aircraft is $660 million and that the deal could be signed by the end of this year.

IFC, 48 percent owned by state-owned United Aircraft Corp (UAC) , was founded in 1999 as a lessor of Russian made aircraft: Ilyushins, Tupolevs and Antonovs. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov, writing by Alfred Kueppers; Editing by David Holmes)