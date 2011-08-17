* Letter of intent is for 10 C-Series aircraft

ZHUKOVSKY, Russia, Aug 17 Russia's Ilyushin Finance Corp (IFC) said on Wednesday it had reached a tentative agreement to buy 10 C-Series aircraft from Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) in what would be the Canadian planemaker's first sale of its new jet into the growing Russian market.

IFC, an aviation leasing company, said it has signed a letter of intent to buy seven C-Series 300 planes and three smaller C-Series 100 aircraft. The agreement includes an option to buy a further 10 C-Series planes and purchase rights on a further 10.

The list price for the 10 mid-sized aircraft is $660 million, IFC head Alexander Rubtsov said at the MAKS airshow outside Moscow. A definite deal could be signed by the end of this year, he said.

"This letter of intent represents a significant breakthrough for Bombardier in a market with huge potential," Bombardier spokesman John Arnone said by telephone from Moscow.

The Montreal-based planemaker forecasts that over the next 20 years Russia will require about 430 new aircraft seating between 60 and 149 passengers to replace its aging fleet, Arnone said.

The 110- to 130-seat C-Series aircraft is a bold and expensive foray by Bombardier into larger planes. The CS-100 is set to make its market debut late in 2013 followed by the CS-300 in 2014.

Sales of the new, single-aisle jetliner, which will compete with smaller Boeing Co (BA.N) and Airbus EAD.PA aircraft models, have been slow, leading to market worries about the wisdom of the costly program.

Bombardier's stock was 5 Canadian cents, or nearly 1 percent, higher at C$5.11 on the Toronto Stock Exchange late on Wednesday morning.

IFC, 48 percent owned by state-owned United Aircraft Corp (UNAC.MM), was founded in 1999 as a lessor of Russian-made aircraft: Ilyushins, Tupolevs and Antonovs.

