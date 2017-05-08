Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:
MONTREAL May 8 Canada's second-largest pension fund, a key institutional shareholder in Bombardier Inc , said it has withheld support for the re-election of the company's executive chairman Pierre Beaudoin at its annual general meeting this week.
Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec said in a letter published on Monday that the board of the Canadian plane and train maker should be headed by a fully independent director. Beaudoin, a former chief executive, is a member of the company's founding family. (Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by James Dalgleish)
HONG KONG/TOKYO, June 19 Under pressure in Japan from Wall Street rivals and anticipating more deals in the United States or by American companies overseas, Nomura Holdings is boosting its U.S. investment banking business, including some senior hires in the technology and finance sectors.
* Liberty submits bid, says "passionate" about Arrium turnaround