By Solarina Ho
| TORONTO, March 28
TORONTO, March 28 Bombardier Inc said
on Thursday it had spilled 10,000 liters (2,642 gallons) of
kerosene in February at its Mirabel plant outside of Montreal in
Quebec, but failed to report the accident with environment
officials immediately.
"Everyone was focused on the decontamination and the process
for filing the paper work did not happen immediately,"
spokeswoman Haley Dunne told Reuters.
The kerosene, used primarily for jet fuel, spilled into the
ground as equipment malfunctioned when fuel was being
transferred from one reservoir to another, Dunne said, adding
that the Canadian plane and train manufacturer began the
decontamination process immediately.
"The land has been dug up. We're now going through the
process of checking to see if there's still contamination in the
soil, so the clean up is well under way," said Dunne.
She said the clean-up process and report should be completed
in the coming weeks.
Montreal-based Bombardier was reviewing its internal
practices to ensure that such an oversight, attributed to a
communication failure, does not happen again, Dunne said, and
the company was in close contact with the Quebec province's
environment ministry, the MDDEFP.
Bombardier's Mirabel site produces the company's brand new
longer-range, single-aisle CSeries aircraft and the CRJ regional
jet.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)