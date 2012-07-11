* SkyWest orders 100 regional jets from Mitsubishi
* SkyWest is the largest operator of Bombardier CRJ craft
* Bombardier stock down 2 pct in Toronto
July 11 Shares in Bombardier Inc
dipped on Wednesday after a competitor won a large regional jet
order that some industry watchers had expected the
Montreal-based plane-maker to win.
Bombardier shares were down 2 percent on the Toronto Stock
Exchange on Wednesday afternoon following news that U.S.
regional airline SkyWest Inc would buy 100 regional
jets from Japan's Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp, a unit of Mitsubishi
Heavy Industries Ltd.
SkyWest is the largest operator of Bombardier's CRJ regional
jets and was expected to purchase more, National Bank Financial
analyst Cameron Doerksen said in a note to clients.
This is a "competitive loss" as well as a "market share loss
with a key customer", Doerksen said.
He was hopeful that Bombardier could still win an order from
SkyWest, possibly for its Q400 turboprops. Bombardier was also
well positioned to win regional aircraft orders from several
other U.S. airlines, including Delta and U.S. Airways
, Doerksen said.
The Mitsubishi order was announced at the Farnborough Air
Show this week. Bombardier has announced orders for 25 of its
new C-Series single-aisle jets at the show.
Bombardier shares were down 8 Canadian cents at C$3.96 in
Toronto. The overall market was flat.
(Reporting By Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Janet
Guttsman)