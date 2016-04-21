BRIEF-Baker Hughes average U.S. Rig count for March 2017 was 789, up 45 from 744 counted in Feb.
* Baker Hughes Inc - average U.S. Rig count for march 2017 was 789, up 45 from 744 counted in February 2017
BERLIN, April 21 Swiss Air, a unit of Lufthansa , will put the long awaited new Bombardier CSeries plane into commercial service on July 15, it said on Thursday.
Swiss, the launch operator of the new 110-seater plane, expects to take delivery of its first CS100 at the end of June before the first flight carrying paying passengers from Zurich to Paris Charles de Gaulle on July 15.
Manchester, Prague and Budapest will be among the first destinations, alongside Paris, the carrier said.
Swiss has ordered 30 of the CSeries jets, including 10 of the larger CS300 version. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Says it entered into a multitarget discovery and optimization collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, inc, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson , on April 7
* KKR Financial Holdings LLC announces redemption of all outstanding 7.500% senior notes due 2042