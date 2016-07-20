TORONTO, July 20 Metrolinx, the provincial
agency in charge of transportation in and around Toronto, said
on Wednesday that it had filed a notice of default against
Bombardier Inc for delayed delivery of a fleet of
light-rail vehicles.
The notice was served on July 12 and gave a short deadline
for Bombardier to provide an updated schedule for delivery of
the vehicles, none of which have yet been delivered.
"Metrolinx has exercised an option in our contract," a
spokeswoman said in an emailed statement. "Serving notice is the
right thing to do from a business perspective."
Bombardier did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
The Montreal-based plane and train maker in 2010 won a
roughly C$770 million ($591 million) contract to deliver 182
vehicles between 2013 and 2020.
The light-rail vehicles are to be used in a new transit
project crossing Toronto due to open in 2021.
Toronto's municipal transit authority has also complained of
delayed delivery from Bombardier after receiving only a handful
of streetcars it ordered in 2009.
News of the Metrolinx notice of default was first reported
by the Toronto Star newspaper.
($1 = 1.3038 Canadian dollars)
