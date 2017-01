Nov 22 Bombardier Inc said it won an eight-year contract valued at C$331 million ($247.14 million) from Montreal's regional transport authority.

The deal, in effect since Nov. 18, is to operate and maintain a commuter rail fleet in the greater Montreal area.

Bombardier has been providing maintenance services for Montreal's transport agency since 2010 and has helped maintain a fleet of 264 coaches and 41 locomotives.

($1 = 1.3393 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)