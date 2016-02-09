EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil currency, stocks seesaw on reform doubts

(Updates with final prices) SAO PAULO, April 10 Brazil's currency and stocks seesawed on Monday, reflecting uncertainty over the passage of a proposed pension reform and the impact of sliding iron ore prices in China. Brazil's real weakened as much as 0.2 percent before closing up 0.18 percent at 3.137 per dollar. The benchmark Bovespa stock index likewise fell in early trading before closing very slightly up. Investors are gauging the difficulty of passing a reform to c