TORONTO, July 10 The union representing about
1,000 Bombardier Inc workers at a railcar production
facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario threatened to strike on Monday
if the parties fail to come to an agreement.
Unifor local 1075 set a deadline for July 14 at 2 p.m. EDT
(1800 GMT) if the plane and train maker did not drop changes to
pensions and reducing benefits and other concessions, union
local President Dominic Pasqualino said on Thursday.
Bombardier was not immediately available for comment.
The union had struck for several days over concessions
during the previous contract talks in 2011, until Bombardier
dropped them, Pasqualino said.
"It's been tough. The company had said earlier, back before
Christmas that they were looking for concessions," said
Pasqualino. "Concessions this time are more extensive than the
ones in the previous agreement."
Negotiations for the contract, which expired on May 31,
began in mid-June.
The Thunder Bay plant is currently fulfilling
multibillion-dollar contracts for Toronto's public transit
system, including new subway and streetcars.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)